When to watch local Olympians this weekend
The Olympics are halfway over, and the local Steamboat Olympians are nearly done with action in Beijing.
The men’s ski jumping team, led by Steamboat’s Decker Dean, will compete in the team event bright and early on Monday, Feb. 14. Competition’s first round begins at 4 a.m. MST, with the final round kicking off around 5 a.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the men’s Nordic combined team, including Steamboat’s own Taylor Fletcher and Jasper Good, will compete in the large hill event. Jumping kicks off at 1 a.m. and the race will start at 4 a.m.
Four of the five Nordic combined men in Beijing will take part in the team large hill event on Thursday, Feb. 17. Jumping commences at 1 a.m. with the 4×5-kilometer race starting at 4 a.m.
