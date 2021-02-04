What will state wrestling look like?

The boys and girls high school state wrestling championships will be held at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo, according to a news release from the Colorado High School Activities Association.

The multipurpose arena is in the northwest corner of the Colorado State Fairgrounds and has been the home of regional basketball and cheer competitions. It typically holds 3,264 people.

The state wrestling tournaments will be March 12 and 13.

March 12 will have 2A and 3A boys, while March 13 will have 4A and 5A boys as well as girls. Eight athletes will compete at each weight class, and there will be a full consolation bracket.

Only the top two boys from each weight class at regionals qualify for state, while the top four girls in each weight class qualify.

Regionals will be held one week earlier on March 5 and 6. On March 5, the 106 to 145 boys weight classes and 100 to 127 girls weight classes will compete. The rest will compete the next day.

