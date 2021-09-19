Whaley leads Soroco girls cross country





LYONS — The Soroco High School girls cross country team finished 13th of 17 teams at the St. Vrain Invitational on Saturday.

The boys didn’t record a team score with just two runners. Sophomore Alan Mayer finished 117th with a time of 21 minutes, 40 seconds. Freshman Wyatt Trout was 170th with a time of 25:12.7.

Sophomore Larhae Whaley led the Rams women, finishing the 5-kilometer in 23:04.3, good for 28th. Senior Eden Mayer was the next best Ram, taking 57th with a time of 24:21.6. Senior Kayedence Bruner wasn’t far behind in 60th, running the course in 24:29.4.

Trinity Delto earned 114th, Rachelle Dudley was 127th, and Molly Smith and Alyvia Cox were 129th and 130th, respectively.

St. Vrain Invite

Girls team scores: 1. Liberty Common 29. 2. Prospect Ridge 72. 3. St. Mary’s 91. 4. Faith Christian 100. 5. Moffat County 102. 6. Peak to Peak 106. 7. Jefferson Academy 141. 9. Severance 146. 10. Middle Park 156. 11. Eaton 169. 12. Clear Creek 201. 13. Soroco 207. 14. University 246. 15. Brush 246. 16. Wiggins 253. 17. Valley 306.

Top three: 1. Andie Rasmussen, E, 20:04.5. 2. Quin Gregg, L, 20:24.4. 3. Amelia Harkey, LC, 20:39.5.

Soroco finishers: 28. Larhae Whaley, S, 23:04.3. 57. Eden Mayer 24:21.6. 60. Kayedence Bruner 24:29.4. 114. Trinity Delto 28:03. 127. Rachelle Dudley 29:07.1. 129. Molly Smith 29:25.5. 130. Alyvia Cox 29:26.6.

Boys team scores: 1. Lyons 40. 2. Prospect Ridge 72. 3. Jefferson 76. …

Top three: 1. Logan Gullett, E, 16:16.1. 2. Tyler Ball, L, 16:37. 3. Caden Schweer, S, 16:53.8.

Soroco finishers: 117. Alan Mayer 21:40.1. 170. Wyatt Trout 25:12.7.

Soroco Cross Country 2021 Schedule Aug. 20 - at Meeker Aug. 28 - at Battle Mountain Sept. 4 - at West Grand Sept. 10 - at Coal Ridge Sept. 21 - Buena Vista Sept. 25 - at Moffat County Oct. 2 - at Copper Mountain Oct. 8 - at 2 Mile High Invite Oct. 13 - at Rifle Oct. 15 - at Moffat County Oct. 22 - at Regionals Oct. 30 - at State at Colorado Springs

