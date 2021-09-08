‘We’ll get them next time’: Sailors soccer lose nail-biter to Eagle Valley

The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team clears a corner kick during a game against Eagle Valley on Wednesday at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team has developed a habit of getting down early. It hasn’t necessarily been a detrimental since the team has won their past four games and allowed good goals, rather than easy ones.

On Wednesday, the Sailors let in an early goal to Eagle Valley and played from behind all evening. Steamboat dominated the second half, but couldn’t tie the game. The Devils left Gardner Field with the 2-1 victory.

“They were a super good team,” said Sailors junior forward Laiken Roth. “They caught us slacking in the first half, but overall, I thought at the end we really showed them what we’re made of. It’s unlucky we ended up losing. We’ll get them next time.”

Eagle Valley was more ready than Steamboat was to start the game. The Sailors were still waking up while the Devils scored two minutes into the game. Midway through the first half, Sailors sophomore Charlie Reisman took a free kick about 25 yards out and arced the ball into the net to tie it up. The Sailors had some momentum, but with 12 minutes left to play, Eagle Valley won a battle in front of the net to go up 2-1.

“We just love how resilient these guys are, how they get behind each other and support each other,” said Steamboat boys soccer head coach Rob Bohlman. “The game was different from the previous couple games in the fact that we didn’t have a good (first half). But it was the same in that we continued to get behind each other, find a rhythm, settle in. The second half was fantastic.”

After halftime, everything changed. The Sailors controlled the pace and put up 10 times the number of shots the Devils did.

“We won the second half,” Steamboat senior Joe Scoppa said.

Charlie Reisman, a sophomore on the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team, celebrates after scoring on a free kick during a game against Eagle Valley on Wednesday night at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat junior Laiken Roth smacked the soccer ball as the last Eagle Valley defender slid into it. Roth’s strong foot kept control and he moved towards the net with just the goalie between him and the tying goal. He took three long strides as the Devils keeper, sophomore Jorge Bardales, advanced. Roth kicked the ball to the left side of the net, far away from the reach of Bardales. The crowd roared as it watched the ball roll closer and closer to the goal line, but it skidded wide of the goal post.

Roth was beside himself and his teammates consoled him. There was more than 30 minutes left to play. The Sailors still had time to score.

Two minutes later, the Sailors nearly scored again, but Bardales got a finger on the ball and pushed it above the crossbar.

Bardales kept Eagle Valley on top as the Sailors bombarded him with strong chances.

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team's junior goalkeeper Charlie Welch deflects a shot on net during a game against Eagle Valley on Wednesday night at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“We didn’t keep our composure when we got the ball. I feel like we got a little too frantic,” Roth said. “I knew we were down, and we knew we had to equalize. We just had to keep a calm mindset.”

With five minutes left, junior Cam Daly took a free kick from the far sideline about 30 yards out. Remembering his game-winner against Summit last week, Daly sent the ball towards the net. It dinked off the top corner of the goal.

With 30 seconds to play, the Sailors took a corner kick. All players rushed forward, including goalkeeper Charlie Welch, to help put the ball on the net. Despite their best efforts, the ball did not go in.

The result wasn’t what they wanted, but the Sailors were not disappointed.

Eagle Valley 2, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 1 0 – 1

EV 2 0 – 2

First half

EV – Goal, 37:47

SS – Charlie Reisman, free kick, 20:25

EV – Logan Betz, 11:43

Second half

No scoring.

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1 Sept. 11 - at Aspen, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 16 - at Glenwood Springs, 11 a.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.