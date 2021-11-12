‘We made history’: Soroco concludes historic season with loss in consolation bracket

The Soroco High School volleyball team thanks the fans after winning a consolation-round game against No. 11 Ignacio at the Colorado High School Activities Association State Volleyball Championships in Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team ended its historic season Friday evening, but not before earning its first match victory at the state championships.

The No. 4 Rams swept No. 11 Ignacio 3-0 and earned the chance to keep playing in the consolation bracket of the Colorado High School Activities Association State Volleyball Championships.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said senior Tess Clyncke. “We made history at Soroco. We’ve been the first team to be regional champs and go to state and we won one of the games, and to me that meant a lot. Being in the state tournament means a lot to me.”

On Thursday, Soroco played No. 5 Holyoke in the second round after sitting out the first round with a bye. The Rams played horribly. Unfortunately, they didn’t have the excuse of petite extra terrestrials stealing their talent. They just panicked.

“They were really upset with themselves,” said head coach Jeannie Jo Logan. “They did what their fear was, and they were upset with themselves. … They knew they could do better than what they did.”

The Rams started Friday neutrally, in the way that they weren’t overconfident or feeling down on themselves. They just went out there and played and developed a 22-17 lead. Ignacio called a timeout then proceeded to score the next four points, bringing the score to 22-21.

The teams were tied at 23, then 24, then 26, then 28. Soroco scored the next two to win its first set of the tournament. The victory also served as a reminder to the Rams that they were a good team, deserved to be at state and were capable of winning there.

Peyton Parker, a senior on the Soroco High School volleyball team, swings hard during a consolation-round game against Ignacio.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco showed off its regained confidence in the second. The Rams looked like themselves again. Senior setters Irene Hoff and Kayedence Bruner included everyone in the offensive arsenal. Senior Peyton Parker had some excellent swings on the left side and seniors Eden Mayer and Sophia Benjamin were intimidating as ever in the middle.

When Soroco built a 21-11 lead, Ignacio called a timeout. No pep talk could stop the roll the Rams were on, though.

“Eyes forward, let’s finish this,” said Benjamin.

They won 25-16.

Sophia Benjamin, a senior on the Soroco High School volleyball team, serves late in the third set during a consolation-round game.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The third set started closely contested, tied at 11 after minutes of back and forth. Soroco went on a 5-point run to take a 16-11 lead and pushed that to a 25-20 third-set win.

Soroco laid it all out there against Limon on Friday evening.

Not only did they hit the ball hard, but they hit the floor as well, making jaw dropping saves to keep the volley going.

Limon led 18-11 but Soroco went on a 10-5 run to make it 23-21, scaring Limon into calling a timeout. Limon won 25-21, but Soroco was feeling it.

The Rams and Badgers butt heads in a tight second set, with Soroco leading 22-21. Limon went on the attack, ending the set 25-23.

The Soroco High School volleyball team celebrates victory in a consolation-round game.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In the third, the Badgers dug deeper, disturbing the ground below the Ram’s feet and toppling them over. Limon completed the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third.

“They definitely battled,” Logan said. “Some things just didn’t go our way. Keeping that mindset of, ‘we’re OK,’ they went up and down with that. Ultimately, there at the end, they had the correct mindset and they battled for it.”

Soroco was hoping to get further, but the 2021 team still accomplished more than any Soroco team that came before them.

“At the end,” Clyncke said, “we did all of everything we had into that game.”

No. 4 Soroco 3, No. 11 Ignacio 0

S 30 25 25 – 3

I 28 16 20 – 1

No. 10 Limon 3, No. 4 Soroco 0

S 21 23 19

L 25 25 25

