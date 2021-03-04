US Nordic combined men score personal best at World Championships in Germany
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Led by Taylor Fletcher’s 28th place finish, the members of the USA Men’s Nordic combined team each earned personal best finishes at the World Championships, according to USA Nordic. Ben Loomis was one spot out of moving on to the finals in Oberstdorf, Germany, taking 31st. Jared Shumate was 35th, and Jasper Good earned 41st.
Fletcher will compete in the finals Friday, and the team sprint event will be Saturday.
In the ski jumping world championships, the U.S. men fell short of moving on the Large Hill finals on Thursday.
Andrew Urlaub was the top American jumper with a 94.9, good for 37th. Casey Larson took 48th with a 77.2, and Steamboat Springs skiers Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean took 54th and 55th respectively.
The men will compete in the team event Saturday.
Nordic Combined World Championships
Men’s Large Hill
Top 3: 1. Johannes Lamparter, AUT, 23:11. 2. Jarl Magnus Riiber, NOR, 23:48.2. 3. Akito Watabe, JPN, 23:56.9.
USA finishers: 28. Taylor Fletcher 27:40.7. 31. Ben Loomis 28:03.5. 35. Jared Shumate 29:00.6. 41. Jasper Good 31:13.6.
Ski Jumping World Championships
Men’s Large Hill
Top 3: 1. Stefan Kraft, AUT, 143.5. 2. Johann Andre Forfang, NOR, 142.2. 3. Markus Eisenbichler, GER, 140.8.
USA finishers: 37. Andrew Urlaub 94.9. 48. Casey Larson 77.2. 54. Erik Belshaw 64.3. 55. Decker Dean 64.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
