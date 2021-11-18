Turkey Trot returns to in-person event

The annual Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot, which raises funds for the high school cross country and track teams, is back as a live, in-person event.

Photo by Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today file photo

Hundreds of people will jog on Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs on the morning of Thanksgiving, celebrating family, fitness, fun and the fact that the annual Turkey Trot 5K is once again in person.

After hosting a virtual event last year, the Steamboat Springs cross country and track and field teams are hosting a live event Thursday, Nov. 25. Registration is open at RunSignup.com/race/co/steamboatsprings/steamboatspringsturkeytrot . The cost is $25 for adults and increases to $30 for day-of registration.

One of the best parts of the event, which the Steamboat running teams have put on for seven years, is that anyone can take part. Event organizer Lisa Renee Tumminello said toddlers and 70-year-olds have already registered. Parents push strollers, some people bring dogs, many wear costumes and a few go all-out and finish in a flash.

“It is super important to me to keep it that way,” Tumminello said. “Even competitive athlete parents who are pushing their kids, they’re choosing that day to make it a family event. I think that crosses the boundaries and speaks more to health and wellness, and it’s all about the journey and the experience. To me, that’s the essence of what a race should be.”

In addition to the family atmosphere, another pro of the event is the prizes. The first 300 registrants receive a buff with a Steamboat Springs winter scene. Participants can also enjoy Honey Stinger products at the finish line, thanks to the event sponsor. There are also prizes for the top three finishers in each division — adult, masters, youth — and gender. Additionally, there is a best costume prize.

The event is a fundraiser for the cross country and track and field teams. The event is expensive to put on, but the profit is used to help athletes with travel and equipment.

“It is so helpful to bring the funds back to our athletes,” Tumminello said.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.