Turkey Trot goes virtual this Thanksgiving

The annual Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot, which raises funds for the Steamboat Springs High School cross country and track teams, will go on in virtual fashion this year. Participants have a two-week window to run 5 kilometers wherever they please. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanksgiving will always have turkey and Steamboat Springs will always have the Turkey Trot.

The annual run usually draws in dozens of Steamboat Springs families and features competitive runners and the casual costume-donning joggers.

Each year, the registration fees help raise funds for the Steamboat Springs High School cross country and track teams. Rather than let the tradition fall victim to the pandemic, Sailors head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello decided the event should go virtual.

Registration is open now, and the 5-kilometer race can be completed anywhere and anytime between Sunday and Dec. 1. If participants so choose, they can upload a photo of their time.

Prizes are awarded to the top three in youth male and female as well as adult male and females categories. The best costume and best family race photo win prizes as well. Ken Rogers of Kandu Timing will be tracking all results.

Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/CO/SteamboatSprings/SteamboatSpringsTurkeyTrot. The cost for youth is $15 and adults is $20 and includes a Steamboat face mask, which can be mailed or picked up locally.

Runners can download a race bib and a finishers certificate.

For more information, people may reach out to Tumminello at ltumminello@msn.com or at 720-339-6924.

