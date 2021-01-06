Tour de Steamboat registration opens

Cyclists ride by Stagecoach Reservoir during the 2019 Tour de Steamboat.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Registration for the 2021 Tour de Steamboat opens Jan. 15.

The 2021 fundraising ride is scheduled for July 17. The ride has never been canceled but took on a virtual format in 2020. Details on how the 2021 race will look will be clearer as the date gets closer.

There are five distances on road and gravel, ranging from 26 to 100 miles. Registration price varies depending on the distance.

If the event is canceled, no refunds will be issued. However, refunds will be issued upon request before May 1.

A full refund will be issued if requested by March 1, a 50% refund will be issued if requested by April 1, and a 25% refund will be given if requested by May 1.

For more information, visit tourdesteamboat.com or email info@tourdesteamboat.com.

