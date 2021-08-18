Top-10 finishes propel Sailors golf team to win Tuesday





CARBONDALE — The Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team tied for first place at River Valley Ranch Longhorn Invitational on Tuesday thanks to senior Travis Seitz and junior Jeremy Nolting.

Seitz and Nolting tied for sixth with a 75. Teammate Colin Kagan flirted with 10th place through the last few holes but ended up 11th with a 77. The three combined for a team score of 227, tying Basalt for first overall.

The Sailors have been extremely consistent, racking up multiple top-10 individual finishes en route to successful team scores. On Monday, the team was at Aspen Golf Club and took second with a 226, two strokes behind Columbine.

Michael Dinapoli, a sophomore, finished second with a 72, one stroke off of par. Kagan, a junior, was in fourth while Nolting took ninth. Seitz had a slightly off day and finished 18th with an 86, and junior Parker Moline was 22nd with an 89.

The team next competes at Eagle Valley on Aug. 24.

Skier Invite

Team scores: 1. Columbine 224. 2. Steamboat Springs 226. 3. Aspen 234. 4. Eagle Valley. 5. Montezuma Cortez 251. 6. Salida 266. 7. Summit 267. 8. Buena Vista 281. 9. Rifle 292.

Top 10: 1. Qwenton Caldwell, C, 71. 2. Michael Dinapoli, SS, 72. 2. Matai Naqica, C, 72. 4. Colin Kagan, SS, 74. 5. Nic Pevny, A, 75. 6. Thayer Plewe, MC, 76. 7. Gunther Soltvedt, EV, 77. 7. William Stiller, A, 77. 9. Jake Crawford, EV, 80. 9. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 80.

Steamboat finishers: 18. Travis Seitz 86. 22. Parker Moline 89.

River Valley Ranch Longhorn Invite

Team scores: 1. Basalt 227. 2. Steamboat Springs 227. 3. Eagle Valley 228. 3. Aspen 228. 5. Vail Mountain 233. 6. Summit 251. 6. Montrose 251. 8. Gunnison 257. 9. Buena Vista 266. 10. Vail Christian 272. 11. Moffat County 279. 12. Coal Ridge 400. 13. Meeker 367.

Top 10: 1. Connor Downey, VC, 65. 2. Gunther Soltvedt 73. 2. Kyle Murray 73. 4. William Stiller, A, 74. 4. Nic Pevny, A, 74. 6. Travis Seitz, SS, 75. 6. Jonathan Boyer, EV, 75. 6. Tiki Jaffe, VM, 75. 6. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 75. 10. Hunter Oger 76.

Steamboat finishers: 11. Colin Kagan 77. 17. Michael Dinapoli 79. 38. Parker Moline 87.

Aug. 11-12 at Montrose, 3rd and 2nd Aug. 16 - at Aspen, 2nd Aug. 17 - at River Valley Ranch, 1st Aug. 24 - at Eagle Valley Sept. 13 - at Moffat County Sept. 14 - home event at Haymaker

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.