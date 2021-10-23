Tigers volleyball upsets Olathe, defeats North Park
WALDEN — The Hayden volleyball team upset Olathe in a road game Saturday afternoon, besting the Pirates in four sets.
Hayden won set one 25-9, but Olathe bounced back with a 25-18 win. The Tigers stuck it out and won 25-19 in the third and emerged victorious with a close 27-25 fourth-set win.
“This was the best game they have played all year,” said head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph in a text. We are still down three players due to ankle injuries and every single athlete stepped up and made this win happen.“
The Tigers are now 7-11 following Saturday’s victory and a 3-1 win at North Park on Thursday night.
The Tigers wrap up the regular season at home against Rangely on Thursday.
Hayden 3, Olathe 1
H 25 18 25 27 – 3
O 9 25 19 25 – 1
Hayden 3, North Park 1
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
