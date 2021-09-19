Tigers volleyball drops match to West Grand, wins over Caprock

Hayden Tigers logo



KREMMLING — The Hayden High School volleyball team lost to West Grand in three sets Friday night but gave the Mustangs a challenge. The Tigers fell 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.

“They were a very competitive team,” said Hayden head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph. “But I’m glad we didn’t go out without a fight.”

Through three sets, Hayden only missed one serve. The Tigers served well and aggressively, making the Mustangs work hard for each point. However, when it came to receiving serves, Rudolph said Hayden needs some work.

She commended the play of senior libero Aveory Lighthizer.

“West Grand ran our libero all over the court,” she said. “They saw our holes, and Aveory dove on the floor for each ball.”

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

On Saturday, Hayden faced Caprock Academy on the road and won 3-0. The Tigers won the first two sets with ease, 25-13, 25-15.

“The first two sets were awesome to watch,” Rudolph said in a text. “Our players were running different offense plays and were smart with their placement. The third set was the complete opposite. Things got messy and our serve receive, like the previous night in West Grand, was sloppy. We need to clean up our passes and keep our serves in.”

The Tigers got it together in time to win 27-25.

Hayden is now 4-4 and faces Meeker Saturday.

West Grand 3, Hayden 1

H 15 20 20 – 0

WG 25 25 25 – 3

Hayden 3, Caprock Academy 0

H 25 25 27 – 3

CA 13 15 25 – 0

Hayden Volleyball Schedule Aug. 27-28 - Rangely Tournament, 2-2 Sept. 10 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-2 (13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10) Sept. 11 - at Plateau Valley, L 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19) Sept. 17 - at West Grand, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-20) Sept. 18 - at Caprock Academy, W 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 27-25) Sept. 25 - at Meeker, 3 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. North Park (senior night), 6 p.m. Oct. 1 - at Rangely, 5 p.m. Oct. 7 - vs. Moffat County, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Vail Christian 3 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Baggs, Wyo. 6 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 6 p.m. Oct. 16 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m. Oct. 21 - at North Park, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 - at Olathe, 3 p.m. Oct. 28 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Soroco, 6 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.