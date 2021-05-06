The season when track came back: Steamboat athletes happy to have track and field season

Steamboat Springs track and field athlete Elise Colby runs the opening leg of the 4x200-meter relay at the 2019 state track meet.



Spring sports in 2021 take extra passion and dedication, since the schedule persists past the end of school and graduation.

The Steamboat Springs High School track and field team has nearly 100 athletes to start the season, but head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello expects some to finish the week of graduation. She’s still working harder than ever to ensure the Sailors enjoy whatever portion of the season they participate in.

“It’s humbling and exciting to see that there’s over 90 athletes out there in a season where I think it was hard for a lot of athletes to pick a sport that goes after they graduate,” she said. “There’s maybe less competition, not so many overnights or no overnights, and so it’s even more important that it’s about the experience. Yeah, we want the competition to be strong and get our juices flowing, but overall, when they remember this season, they remember the season that track came back.”

The team is returning a heavy helping of state qualifiers from two years ago and even more who nearly qualified in 2019. Many athletes have their eyes on the record book this spring. The entirety of the girls 4×200 that set a new school record of 1minute, 47.8 seconds is back.

“Making our handoffs a little smoother, that could totally help by seconds,” senior Marcada Baker said.

Tumminello said relays will be a focus for the team, because relays allow many athletes to attend state and succeed. The boys 4×400 and 4×800 will likely be strong.

Senior James Lahrman has the goal of beating the SSHS boys 400-meter record this year, which he believes is in the low 49 or high 48 range.

“It’s a hefty goal,” he said. “The last time I ran, I ran a 51 in the 4×400 relay, so I have some time to shave.”

Senior Josh Hamilton wants to beat the Steamboat boys 200-meter record of 22.05.

“Our goal as a team is to keep pushing each other,” said Aliyah Reimer. “For the seniors, this is our last season, so we just want to see where we can go with everything and still be flexible.”

Jameson Tracy, a senior, missed the team camaraderie and spending time together at the big meets. The team is hoping to have some overnights where they can get closer and bond.

“I love those and just being with the team,” junior Bowden Tumminello said. “It feels like a big ole fun camping trip except you got to suffer for a little bit in the middle there.”

Senior Jaydon Fryer said his graduating class just wants to soak up every moment of their last season, especially after seeing last year’s seniors deprived of their final year.

“This is it for us,” he said. “We’re gonna have to do our best to make the most of the season and hope that no quarantines happen and we stay safe.”

Steamboat Springs Track & Field Schedule May 7 - at Moffat County May 8 - at at Eagle Valley May 15 - at Glenwood Springs May 18 - at Battle Mountain May 21 - at Coal Ridge May 25 - at West Grand June 5 - Home Meet June 10-11 - Regionals at Grand Junction June 18 - at West Grand or Longmont June 24-26 - State at Denver

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.