The best of Routt County track head to state this weekend

Hayden senior Andrew Kleckler throws his arms up as teammate Keaton Knez holds off Frederick to win the 4x800 relay at the Bulldog/Tiger Invite at Hayden High School earlier this year. (Shelby Reardon)



One month later than it usually takes place, the state track and field championships are occurring this weekend, June 24 to 26, at JeffCo Stadium in Lakewood. The action kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday with running event preliminary races and some field event finals.

Day one is mostly preliminaries. There are two heats for sprints 400 meters or shorter and one heat for races 800 meters or longer. Relays will have multiple heats, except for the 4×800, which will have one, since that race has no preliminaries. Field events are all finals and athletes will compete in two heats.

First day finals for Routt County athletes include: 4A girls long jump, 2A girls triple jump and 2A girls high jump as well as the 4A and 2A 4×800 relay and the 2A boys 3200 meter run.

So who’s competing?

Soroco has four relay teams competing, the 4×100, the 4×200, the 4×400 and the 4×800 relay. Just girls are representing the Rams, as Kayedence Bruner competes in high jump, Lexi Vandenberg in the 100, Marissa Martindale is competing in long jump and Rose Karrow is running the 1,600.

Rose Karrow and Eden Mayer run in the 1600 at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Hayden is represented by a few particularly talented athletes. The 4×800 boys team is ranked No. 7 in the state. Hayden girls are competing in the 800 sprint medley relay and the 4×200.

Jillian Bennett is testing her speed in the 200 and 400, while Isabella Simones is taking part in the 100 and triple jump. Alison Rajzer will look to repeat as triple jump champion, and Sadie Dunckley will bound through the 300 hurdles. Keaton Knez will run both the 800 and the 1,600, while teammate Kale Johnson will compete in the 3,200.

Steamboat Springs also has many relays competing, giving more athletes the chance to compete at state. The girls are running the 800 sprint medley, the 4×100 and the 4×200. The Sailor boys will compete in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800.

Josh Hamilton will run in the 200-meter dash, and Aliyah Reimer will compete in the 100-meter preliminaries.

Steamboat Springs seniors Chris Morris and Josh Hamilton finished third and fourth at the Bulldog/Tiger Invite at Hayden High School on Wednesday. (Shelby Reardon)



Below is the schedule for Routt County athletes at the state championships. Finals that require qualification through preliminary races are not included, as qualifiers are to be determined.

Thursday, June 24

8 a.m. Girls 4A 800 sprint medley prelims – Steamboat Springs

8:25 a.m. Girls 4A 100 prelims – Aliyah Reimer, Steamboat Springs

8:30 a.m. Girls 4A long jump final – Marcada Baker, Steamboat Springs

9:15 a.m. Girls 4A 4×200 prelims – Steamboat Springs

9:25 a.m. Boys 4A 4×200 prelims – Steamboat Springs

10:40 a.m. Boys 4A 4×800 final – Steamboat Springs

12:05 p.m. Boys 4A 200 prelims- Josh Hamilton, Steamboat Springs

1:30 p.m. Girls 2A high jump final – Kayedence Bruner, Soroco

2 p.m. Girls 2A 800 sprint medley prelims – Soroco, Hayden

2:30 p.m. Girls 2A 100 prelims – Lexi Vandenberg, Soroco; Isabella Simones, Hayden

3:20 p.m. Girls 2A 4×200 relay prelims- Soroco, Hayden

4 p.m. Girls 2A triple jump final – Isabella Simones, Hayden; Alison Rajzer, Hayden

4:30 p.m. Girls 2A 4×800 relay final – Soroco

4:45 p.m. Boys 2A 4×800 relay final – Hayden

6:05 p.m. Girls 2A 200 prelims – Jillian Bennet, Hayden

6:45 p.m. Boys 2A 3200 final – Kale Johnson, Hayden

7:05 p.m. Girls 2A 400 prelims – Jillian Bennett, Hayden

Friday, June 25

9 a.m. Girls 2A 4×100 relay prelims – Soroco

9:50 a.m. Girls 4A 4×100 prelims – Steamboat Springs

9:58 a.m. Boys 4A 4×100 prelims – Steamboat Springs

10:50 a.m. Girls 2A 300 hurdles prelims- Sadie Dunckley, Hayden

12:45 p.m. Boys 2A 800 prelims – Keaton Knez, Hayden

3:10 p.m. Girls 2A 4×400 relay prelims – Soroco

4:38 p.m. Boys 4A 4×400 prelims – Steamboat Springs

Saturday, June 26

11:10 a.m. Girls 2A 1600 final – Rose Karrow, Soroco

11:20 a.m. Boys 2A 1600 final – Keaton Knez, Hayden

1 p.m. Girls 2A Long jump final – Marissa Martindale, Soroco

