Steamboat’s Seymour wins US Alpine Championships
Steamboat Springs graduate and US National Development team member Jett Seymour stood on top of the podium at the U.S. Men’s Alpine Championships following the slalom race on Sunday, March 29, at Sugarloaf Mountain.
Seymour posted the fastest time of run one and followed with the second-fastest time on run two. He finished with a combined time of 1:28.18, more than half a second faster than national team member Ben Ritchie. George Steffey finished third.
Fellow Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alum Jay Poulter was the top junior athlete, taking ninth overall.
