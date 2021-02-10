Steamboat’s offense stumbles in loss to Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs' Colter Strautman and Steamboat Springs High School’s Cade Baier dive toward the puck during a game Wednesday at Howelsen Ice Arena.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Trey Haggarty kept it simple on defense. The Steamboat Springs High School defender kept his body between the Glenwood Springs player entering the zone, poke-checking the puck away.

A few moments later, when another Demons hockey player put a weak shot on net from the boards, Haggarty lowered his stick to the ice and deflected it.

Overall, he and the Sailors’ defense did a great job protecting goaltender Ryan Hoffner, but Steamboat still fell 3-0 to Glenwood at home at Howelsen Ice Arena on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling hopeful we can turn it around,” team captain Walker Ripley said. “We’re making small steps in the right direction.”

Glenwood Springs took awhile to crack Hoffner, but a 5-on-3 situation late in the first period gave the team the perfect chance.

With Haggarty still in the penalty box for hooking, Conner Rushton was sent to join him for high-sticking.

Twenty seconds later, Glenwood went up 1-0.

“(Penalties) played a big role,” head coach Yancey Rushton said. “That first goal that broke the tie, that was a 5-on-3. It was a zero-zero game up until that. The third period, we had very few penalties. It was zero-zero. They didn’t score. We didn’t score. It was a tie game so to speak. Penalties have everything to do with it. We’ll try to work on that.”

The two goals in the second period were even strength, but both occurred in front of the net. Jett Weatherred passed the puck in front of Hoffner, where a waiting Luetke forked it into the net before the Sailor netminder could shift his body weight.

Meanwhile, Steamboat put few shots on net, let alone high-chance shots.

The best scoring opportunities the Sailors generated all night came halfway through the third. Twice, multiple Steamboat players skated into the offensive zone together, made accurate passes and got close enough to Demons goalie Daelan Renzi to put up a strong shot. Renzi’s glove was there both times, though.

Generating more offense is the big thing Steamboat has to work on, but that’s easier said than done.

“We’ve already changed up our lines twice to try to find something,” Rushton said. “Honestly, we’re playing good defense, but there’s only so much you can play. We’ve scored two goals in three games. So, we’ve got to do something.”

Glenwood Springs 3, Steamboat Springs 0

GS 1 2 0 – 3

SS 0 0 0 – 0

First period

GS – Connor Powell (Ian Holm, Max Mencimer), PP, 14:56

Second period

GS – Cooper Luetke (Jett Weatherred), 2:21

GS – Colter Strautman (Robbie Weir, Nolan McPherson), 12:27

Third period

No scoring.

