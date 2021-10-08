Steamboat’s No. 3 doubles pair qualifies for state
GRAND JUNCTION — The Steamboat Springs High School boys tennis team competed over the last two days at the 4A Region 8 Tournament.
All three singles players finished third and will be considered alternates for the state tournament, while the No. 3 doubles pairing of Caleb Groemmeck and Eli Ince took second and automatically qualified.
The pair will head to Pueblo City Park for the state championships, which run from Oct. 14-16.
No. 1 singles player Nash Whittington, No. 2 player Gabe Gray and No. 3 player Beck Myklusch all took third in their brackets.
