Steamboat’s Kagan wins at Vail Mountain as Sailors golf takes 2nd

From left, Travis Seitz, Mike Dinapoli, Charlie Thompson, Jeremy Nolting, and Colin Kagan earned the Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team second at the Vail Mountain Invitational on Tuesday.

Darlene Nolting/Courtesy photo

Once again, the Sailors boys golf team proved to be a worthy adversary on the Western Slope, taking second at the Vail Mountain School Invitational on Tuesday.

Junior Colin Kagan was the victor at Vail Golf Club, swinging a 72. Teammate and senior Travis Seitz used 75 strokes to finish fourth, helping the team place second with a total of 230 strokes. Vail Mountain won with 221 strokes.

The rest of the Sailors had a slight off-day, as junior Jeremy Nolting finished 29th with an 83. Sophomore Michael Dinapoli and junior Charlie Thompson tied for 37th ,with 85 strokes on the day.

The team next plays at Moffat County on Sept. 13 and at home Sept. 14.

Team scores: 1. Vail Mountain 221. 2. Steamboat Springs 230. 3. Aspen 231. 4. Eagle Valley 235. 5. Grand Junction 239. 6. Fruita Monument 240. 7. Summit 244. 7. Basalt 244. 9. Gunnison 249. 10. Palisade 255. 11. Vail Christian 263. 12. Delta 13. Cedaredge 266. 14. Battle Mountain 274. 14. Rifle 274. 16. Meeker 309. 16. Central Grand Junction 309.

Top 10: 1. Colin Kagan, SS, 72. 1. Tiki Jaffe, VM, 72. 3. Stewie Bruce, VM, 74. 4. Travis Seitz, SS, 75. 4. Connor Downey, VC, 75. 4. Felix Gruner, VM, 75. 4. Nic Pevny, A, 75. 8. Jonathan Boyer 76. 9. Lucas Lee, A, 77. 10. Ranger Stone, S, 78.

Other Steamboat finishers: 29. Jeremy Nolting 83. 37. Michael Dinapoli 85. 37. Charlie Thompson 85.

Aug. 11-12 at Montrose, 3rd and 2nd Aug. 16 - at Aspen, 2nd Aug. 17 - at River Valley Ranch, 1st Aug. 24 - at Eagle Valley, 2nd Sept. 13 - at Moffat County Sept. 14 - home event at Haymaker

