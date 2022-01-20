Steamboat’s Good, Dierdorff added to list of 2022 Olympians

Steamboat Springs native and Olympian Jasper Good won the Jumpin' and Jammin' event at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on July 4.

Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Jasper Good is heading to Beijing to compete in his second Olympic Games.

Good, 25, is one of five members of the men’s Nordic combined team that USA Nordic announced Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Mick Dierdorff, another Steamboat athlete, will be making his second trip the Olympics, hoping to improve on his fifth-place finish in men’s snowboard cross in 2018.

As of Thursday afternoon, six athletes with ties to Steamboat are going to the Olympic Games.

Good is not only happy to represent USA Nordic but the Army World Class Athlete Program, which he was not a part of four years ago.

“These games mean a lot more to me,” Good said. “I’m representing a whole new team and a whole new core system. It’s a completely added level of honor for this games, and I’m pretty excited about that.”

The team includes Steamboat’s Taylor Fletcher, who won the Olympic Trial in December, Ben Loomis, of Wisconsin, as well as Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate, of Park City, Utah, both of which will be attending their first Olympics.

Good attended the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he finished 43rd in the large hill and 45th in the normal hill.

Steamboat Springs athletes heading to Beijing 2022 Mick Dierdorff – snowboard cross Jasper Good – Nordic combined Olivia Giaccio – freestyle moguls Taylor Fletcher – Nordic combined Taylor Gold – halfpipe snowboard Jaelin Kauf – freestyle moguls

“I’m really hoping to keep progressing with the trends in my training and performance,” Good said. “I’m really excited about where everything is going. I’m definitely looking to have some good results. I’m also really excited to compete with the team this year. We’ve all come a really long way since last time, and we’ve all made a ton of progress this year.”

So far this winter, Good has finished as well as 39th at World Cup events.

Dierdorff, 30, found out he’d be going back to the Olympics earlier this week, although he was confident all winter he would be named to the team.

Dierdorff is one of the best snowboard cross athletes in the world, finishing 5th at the 2018 Olympics and winning the 2019 world championship.

“It definitely is such a good feeling, kind of a relief to have that stress out of the way,” Dierdorff said. “I’m super excited. I didn’t have any surprise. I was fully expecting to be on the team this year. That was my plan. Mentally, I never let myself even think anything otherwise.”

