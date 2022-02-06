Steamboat’s Decker Dean, American men fall short of Olympic ski jumping finals

Decker Dean of Steamboat Springs finished 44th in the men's normal hill first round on Suynday, Feb. 6, 2022. None of the four American competitors finished in the top 30 to advance to the finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

USA Nordic/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs ski jumper Decker Dean and three other American men competed in the men’s normal hill first round at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre on Sunday, Feb. 6.

All four put up solid jumps but didn’t crack the top 30, so they didn’t move on to the finals, which took place immediately afterward.

Dean took 44th in the first round, jumping 90 meters and earning 106.6 points.

Casey Larson, a two-time Olympian out of Illinois, was the top American, finishing 39th. Kevin Bickner, another two-time Olympian from Illinois, was 43rd. Patrick Gasienica, an Illinois jumper making his Olympic debut, earned 49th.

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi won gold with 275 points. Manuel Fettner of Austria earned silver with 270.8 points, and Dawid Kubacki of Poland took bronze with 265.9 points.

The American foursome got past the qualifying round on Saturday by finishing in the top 50. Dean finished 42nd in that round.

There is a large difference between 30th and 42nd, though. The World Cup finals see the top 30 advance as well, and the American men haven’t consistently met that margin.

Dean just earned his first World Cup points on Jan. 29 in Germany when he finished 26th in the large hill event. He followed that one day later with a 28th-place finish in the large hill.

From left, U.S. men's ski jumpers Patrick Gasienica, Decker Dean, Casey Larson and Kevin Bickner pose at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre at the 2022 Olympics.

USA Nordic/Courtesy photo

Dean and his teammates will compete again at 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the large hill first round.

