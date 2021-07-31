Steamboat’s Annika Belshaw sweeps USA Nordic National Championships

Casey Larson won the USA Nordic's U.S. Ski Jumping Championships on the HS100m normal hill at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday. He own the large hill the following day. (Tom Kelly/USA Nordic)



PARK CITY — Annika Belshaw is a national champion three times over. She won USA Nordic’s U.S. Ski Jumping Championship on the HS100 normal hill at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday and then won the HS134 large hill on Saturday morning.

Belshaw was the only woman to hit the 90-meter mark in the normal hill event Friday. Paired with an 86.5 meter jump, she earned solid scores from the judges and won with 214 points.

Nina Lussi was second and Anna Hoffman and Steamboat’s Logan Sankey tied for third.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Annika Malacinski was fifth. Tess Arnone and Alexa Brabec, also from Steamboat, took 10th and 11th respectively.

Casey Larson of Barrington, Illinois, was the top finisher for the men in both ski jumping events. He used a jump of 101.5 meters to earn 259.5. Points on the normal hill, topping the podium alongside Andrew Urlaub in second and Steamboat’s Decker Dean in third. Erik Belshaw of Steamboat was fifth, Jasper Good took sixth while Niklas Malacinski was eighth, Grant Andrews was ninth and Taylor Fletcher finished ninth.

In the large hill, Annika Malacinski took fourth, while Sankey finished sixth. Brabec and Arnone were 10th and 11th, respectively.

The men were led by Larson again, with Dean in second, Urlaub in third and Good in fourth.

Belshaw and Good were the top starters in the men’s 10-kilometer and women’s 5-kilometer race for the Nordic combined championships. Despite being a special jumper, Belshaw clung on to the lead, fending off Annika Malacinski to sweep the championships. Fletcher caught Good in the end of the men’s race and was crowned the men’s Nordic combined National Champion.

Annika Belshaw won the USA Nordic's U.S. Ski Jumping Championship on the HS100m normal hill at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday. She won the large hill event on Saturday morning. (Tom Kelly/USA Nordic)



National Championships – Park City, Utah

Normal Hill

Women: 1. Annika Belshaw 214. 2. Nina Lussi 206. 3. Anna Hoffman 193. 3. Logan Sankey 193. 5. Annika Malcinski 182. 6. Cara Larson 169.5. 7. Samantha Macuga 163. 8. Adeline Swanson 149. 9. Josie Johnson 139. 10. Tess Arnone 136.5. 11. Alexa Brabec 130. 12. Rachael Haerter 107. 13. Estella Hassrick 94. 14. Bonnie Sue Larson 89.5. 15. Anna Zigman 88. 16. Kai McKinnon 67.5. 17. Charlotte Ripp 60.5. 18. Macey Olden 52.5.

Men: 1. Casey Larson 259.5. 2. Andrew Urlabu 243.5. 3. Decker Dean 239.5. 4. Kevin Bickner 230. 5. Erik Belshaw 224.5. 6. Jasper Good 222. 7. Benjamin Loomis 215.5. 8. Niklas Malacinski 209. 9. Grant Andrews 201.5. 9. Taylor Fletcher 201.5. 11. Jared Shumate 190. 12. Carter Brubaker 184.5. 13. Evan Nichols 169. 14. Shane Kocher 164. 14. Gunnar Gilbertson 164. 16. Stephen Schumann 161. 17. Tate Franz 157.5. 18. Henry Johnstone 141. 19. Cameron Forbush 127.5. 20. Jason Colby 126. 21. Landon Lee 122. 22. Stewart Gundry 121. 22. Max Glyvka 121. 24. Logan Gundry 120.5. 25. Caleb Zuckerman 111. 26. Skyler Amy 107. 27. Timothy Ziegler 103. 28. Root Roepke 93. 29. Casey Feltt 90. 30. Schuyler Clapp 82. 31. Finn O’Connell 77.5. 32. Tyler Phillips 74.5. 33. Carter Lee 66.5. 34. Elias Oswald 59.5. 35. Thomas Miller 58. 36. Dylan Amy 57.5. 37. Nathan Krotz 46.5. 38. Karl Thompson 40. 39. Ryder Olden 33.5. 40. Cameron Summerton 25.

Large Hill

Women: 1. Belshaw 219.2. 2. Hoffman 200.5. 3. Lussi 189.3. 4. A. Malacinski 169.8. 5. Larson 162.8. 6. Sankey 146.1. 7. Macuga 140.89. 8. Swanson 123.4. 9. Johnson 111.2. 10. A. Brabec 101. 11. Arnone 60.3. 12. Hassrick 18.3. 13. Haerter 17.8.

Men: 1. Larson 258.9. 2. Dean 249.9. 3. Urlaub 142.7. 4. Good 211.8. 5. Bickner 209. 6. Loomis 191.7. 7. Gasienica 180.1. 8. Brubaker 172.5. 9. Belshaw 170.4. 10. Fletcher 170.4. 11. Shumate 160.8. 12. Schumann 154.4. 13. Hunter Gibson 151.9. 14. N. Malacinski 144.7. 15. Kocher 142.1. 16. Nichols 134.1. 17. Gilbertson 131.7. 18. Andrews 113.3. 19. Zuckerman 86.4. 20. Lee 74.7. 21. Johnstone 68.9. 22. Colby 68.5. 23. Miller 63.6. 24. S. Amy 54.3. 25. Franz 48.4. 26. Glyvka 46.4. 27. Forbush 43.3. 28. L. Gundry 41.2. 29. Ziegler 26.1. 30. S. Gundry 23.3.

