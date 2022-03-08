Steamboat youth hockey teams collect hardware
The Steamboat Stampede 10-under A team and 14-under A team won its league championship last week.
This is the third year in a row that the Steamboat 14-under team has won the league championship.
The 12-under and 14-under A teams are both gearing up for state tournaments, which will take place this weekend in Denver.
Additionally, the 12-under B team won the Avs Cup in its division.
