Steamboat youth hockey teams collect hardware

The Steambat Stampede 14U team won the league championships last week.

Ryan Dingle/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Stampede 10-under A team and 14-under A team won its league championship last week.

This is the third year in a row that the Steamboat 14-under team has won the league championship.

The Steambat Stampede 10U A team won the league championships last week.

Ryan Dingle/Courtesy photo

The 12-under and 14-under A teams are both gearing up for state tournaments, which will take place this weekend in Denver.

Additionally, the 12-under B team won the Avs Cup in its division.

The Steamboat Stampede 12-under B team won the Avs cup this past weekend with a 6-3 victory over Colorado Springs. Team members include Andrew Weinman, Blake Packard. Cael Riley, Ellie Carolus, Henry Crump. Henry Hoffner, Jayden Hargis, Keagan Montgomery, Keller Franko, Logan Walker, Mason Regan, Ryan Hart, and Shea Shorland.

Sarah Rutledge-Crump/Courtesy photo

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.