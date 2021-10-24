Steamboat woman has helped raise more than $300K for breast cancer over 20 years

Linda Danter founded the Steamboat Rally for the Cure over 20 years ago and has since raised more than $300,000 for breast cancer. The last two years, she's sent out emails to the golf community in an effort she calls Pink Week, to raise money for the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Linda Danter, a Steamboat Springs resident of more than 40 years, has raised more than $300,000 for breast cancer over the last 20 years. While she no longer directs a golf tournament, she still reaches out to the golf community via email and has raised more than $10,000 over the last two years.

“I don’t think there is anyone in our valley that hasn’t been touched by it,” Danter said. “Or anyone who doesn’t know somebody locally who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and could use the help.”

In 2000, Danter was inspired to start Steamboat’s Rally for the Cure when her friend Bonnie Madderom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Danter started a golf tournament at Steamboat Golf Club which quickly outgrew the nine-hole course and needed a double shotgun start at what is now Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club.

Madderom, who is on the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project committee, said friends like Linda helped her get through her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“I don’t think anyone can get through cancer, no matter what kind it is, without friends and without their support,” Madderom said. “I feel grateful that she’s my friend. Linda, when I was going through treatment, she called me everyday. That’s what friends are about.”

The tournament was a big hit. Danter said people would run into her on the ski slopes and say, “Remember, I want to start on hole four!” She thought it was becoming too much for one woman to run.

Madderom said Danter is one of the most organized people she’s ever met and that she has a way of getting people to help.

To alleviate some of the stress and keep the tradition going, Danter’s friend, Robin Crossan, helped her direct for two more years. Since 2015, Rollingstone has been in charge of hosting the tournament.

For the first few years, the money raised was donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which funded breast cancer research. After a couple years and upon realizing how successful the fundraiser was, Danter decided to keep the money local. Now, it’s donated to the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, which helps women in Routt and Moffat County.

Last year, Rollingstone opted not to do the event due to the pandemic. Danter still wanted to do her part in raising money for Bust of Steamboat, which organizes events and fundraisers throughout the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

She emailed the golf community, although mostly women, asking for donations. She was surprised at the response, so she continued the effort this year, raising nearly $6,000 in both 2020 and 2021. She calls this new effort, “Pink Week.”

Even after two decades of fundraising, people are still willing to give to the cause.

“Our community is so amazing,” Danter said. “I know how many causes we support, how many fundraisers there are, and it continues to amaze me how our community keeps on giving and giving and giving year after year to so many important causes. It’s what makes Steamboat so different.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.