Steamboat volleyball team wins fourth straight with victory over Glenwood Springs (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To win it’s fourth straight game, the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team fought through five sets against Glenwood Springs, emerging the victor, 15-13.

Steamboat won the opening two sets, but Glenwood won the next two, forcing a fifth set. The Demons led most of the way, but Steamboat stuck with them and, eventually, found its groove again. An ace by senior Emily Schneider and a block by sophomore Tya Drennen tied the game at 13.

With confidence restored, Steamboat won the final set 15-13, taking the 3-2 win.

“One of our goals during the entire season has been finishing out sets and finishing out games, staying with the same emotion and momentum,” junior Lauren Fullerton said. “When we dropped the third and fourth set, we were like, ‘We shouldn’t be doing this.’ The first two sets we were powering through, and we wanted to get back to that. We wanted to finish it.’”

It’s the fifth W in a row on the schedule, due to a forfeit by Summit last week. The team is 8-3 overall and No. 23 in the 4A RPI standings.

With the score at 20-19, the Sailors had to dig in. A left-handed hit from Jayden Robson gave Steamboat a 21-19 lead and a well-timed hand from Aliyah Reimer prevented a Demons tip and pushed the lead to 23-19.

With one point to go, Robson dove to hit a tip into the air, Marcada Baker was able to return the ball to a Demon player who fell over the plane of the net while trying to counter.

The 25-20 win went to Steamboat.

With that, the Sailors earned a 2-0 set lead, hinting at an early departure for the Demons.

“We had a lot of confidence and were in a super good mood,” Fullerton said. “Obviously, when you’re beating another team, you’re in super high spirits. Everybody was playing really well.”

Glenwood pushed to an 11-5 lead, prompting a timeout. Out of bounds hits by the Demons gave the Sailors a few points, but lack of communication led to mistakes which led to a 19-10 Glenwood lead.

Powerful swats from junior Sophie Diehl started to shift the momentum in the Sailors favor.

An ace from senior Erica Simmons kept it rolling and a block from Reimer got the Demons worried. With a 21-18 lead, Glenwood called timeout.

The Demons rallied to win 25-21.

In the fourth, Glenwood led the whole way but never by more than four. When the advantage hit 17-12, Steamboat head coach Wendy Hall summoned her team to the sideline.

Glenwood went on to win 25-15, scoring the last five points of the set.

Steamboat has two games remaining in the regular season, the first Monday at Battle Mountain and the final game at home against Palisade on Saturday.

Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 2

• GS 22 20 25 25 13

• SS 25 25 21 15 15

Steamboat Volleyball Schedule March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0 March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2 March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1 April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction, W 3-1 April 7 - versus Moffat County, W 3-0 April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs, W 3-2 April 12 – at Battle Mountain April 17 – versus Palisade

