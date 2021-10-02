Steamboat volleyball sweeps Summit





FRISCO — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team had a quick trip to Summit High School Friday night, defeating the Tigers in three sets, 25-16, 26-24, 25-5.

The Sailors hadn’t played in a week, but clearly didn’t have any rust.

The team is now 8-8 and next plays at Palisade on Oct. 8.

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 0

SS 25 26 25 – 3

S 16 24 5 – 0

Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25) Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11 Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24) Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24) Oct. 1 - at Summit, W 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-5) Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

