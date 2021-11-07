Steamboat volleyball loses at regionals to conclude season





COLORADO SPRINGS — The No. 27 Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team traveled to Colorado Springs to take on a pair of teams in the 4A Region 10 championship.

The Sailors faced off with No. 10 and host Discovery Canyon first and were swept 3-0. The Thunder won by margins of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-13.

Later, the Sailors took on No. 15 Pueblo County and lost 3-1.

“The girls played with heart and hustle, which is what we had as our goal,” head coach Wendy Hall said. “We were up against bigger hitters and played a lot of defense today.”

Discovery Canyon also defeated Pueblo County and will advance to the 4A state tournament.

Discovery Canyon 3, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 16 11 13 – 0

DC 25 25 25 – 3

Pueblo County 3, Steamboat Springs 1

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.