Steamboat volleyball loses at regionals to conclude season
COLORADO SPRINGS — The No. 27 Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team traveled to Colorado Springs to take on a pair of teams in the 4A Region 10 championship.
The Sailors faced off with No. 10 and host Discovery Canyon first and were swept 3-0. The Thunder won by margins of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-13.
Later, the Sailors took on No. 15 Pueblo County and lost 3-1.
“The girls played with heart and hustle, which is what we had as our goal,” head coach Wendy Hall said. “We were up against bigger hitters and played a lot of defense today.”
Discovery Canyon also defeated Pueblo County and will advance to the 4A state tournament.
Discovery Canyon 3, Steamboat Springs 0
SS 16 11 13 – 0
DC 25 25 25 – 3
Pueblo County 3, Steamboat Springs 1
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat volleyball loses at regionals to conclude season
COLORADO SPRINGS — The No. 27 Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team traveled to Colorado Springs to take on a pair of teams in the 4A Region 10 championship.