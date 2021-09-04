Steamboat volleyball finishes 3rd at Glenwood tourney





GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team finished third among 11 teams at the Glenwood Springs tournament that took place over Friday and Saturday.

The Sailors started Friday off with a 2-0 victory over Kennedy, 25-12, 25-15. They had a tough battle with Coal Ridge next. The Sailors won set one, 25-16, but dropped the next two 25-15 and 15-11.

The next day, Steamboat played in the gold bracket with the top four teams. The Sailors saw Alamosa first and served the Mean Moose with a quick 25-14, 25-15 loss.

The win moved Steamboat to the third-place match where the team encountered Coal Ridge once more. This time, the Sailors won out, 25-23, 26-24.

The Sailors will travel to play Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Friday, Sept. 3

Steamboat Springs 2, Kennedy 0

SS 25 25 – 2

K 12 15 – 0

Coal Ridge 2, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 25 15 11 – 1

CR 16 25 15 – 2

Saturday, Sept. 4

Alamosa 2, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 14 15 – 0

A 25 25 – 2

Steamboat Springs 2, Coal Ridge 0

SS 25 26 – 2

CR 23 24 – 0

Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25) Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11 Sept. 8 - vs. Summit, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, 1 p.m. Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

