Steamboat volleyball ends season at regional tournament





LONGMONT — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team concluded its season with a pair of losses at the 4A Region 6 Tournament on Saturday. The No. 19 Sailors saw No. 6 host team Mead first, dropping three tough sets to the state championships contender, 25-6, 25-15, 25-19.

Next, Steamboat battled in three close sets with No. 11 Skyview and lost 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.

Steamboat head coach Wendy Hall said her team didn’t play to their full potential

“Mead is a very good team, better than any team we’ve seen this year, for sure,” said Hall. “And we kind of got back on our heels a little bit. I felt like the third set we finally started fighting a little bit and stopped played with so much intimidation and started trying to own what we do well. I was proud of the way we played that third set.”

Less than a half-hour after the conclusion of the first game, Steamboat and Skyview commenced their matchup. Throughout the entire afternoon, the Sailors and the Wolverines were neck and neck, but Skyview always won out.

“It was a match I felt like we certainly could have won, we just didn’t play our best,” Hall said. “We just didn’t perform at our best today. It wasn’t due to lack of effort or anything on that part, we just looked a little bit flat today. It’s just unfortunate to end on that note.”

Hall and the team are trying to look on the bright side. They got to play a full season. They played a successful season and five seniors led the squad to a regional tournament.

“What we try to focus on are the more important things, the bigger picture, which is these girls, especially these seniors playing in their last match, just how they represented our program for four years,” Hall said. “It’s been nothing less than spectacular. They just are really five incredible young ladies and we are very, very proud of the people they are.”

Mead 3, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 6 15 19 – 0

M 25 25 25 – 3

Skyview 3, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 23 21 24 – 0

S 25 25 26 – 3

Steamboat Volleyball Schedule March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0 March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2 March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1 April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction, W 3-1 April 7 - versus Moffat County, W 3-0 April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs, W 3-2 April 12 – at Battle Mountain, W 3-0 April 17 – versus Palisade, L 3-0 May 1 - Regionals: No. 6 Mead, L 3-0, No. 11 Skyview, L 3-0

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.