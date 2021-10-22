Steamboat volleyball bounces back with win at Battle Mountain
EDWARDS — Following a tough loss to Eagle Valley at home, the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team was hoping to end its season on a positive note with wins at Battle Mountain and Aspen.
On Wednesday, the Sailors traveled to take on the Huskies and came home with a dominant 3-0 victory.
Steamboat won 25-10 in the opening set. Battle Mountain woke up in the second and third but still lost 25-19, 25-18.
Steamboat concludes the regular season Saturday at Aspen.
Steamboat Springs 3, Battle Mountain 0
SS 25 25 25 – 3
BM 10 19 18 – 0
Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)
Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18)
Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25)
Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11
Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23)
Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24)
Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament
Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24)
Oct. 1 - at Summit, W 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-5)
Oct. 8 - at Palisade, L 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13)
Oct. 11 - at Summit, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13)
Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18)
Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, W 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22)
Oct. 20 - at Battle Mountain, W 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-18)
Oct. 23 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.
