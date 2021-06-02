Steamboat Velo hosts second edition of Glas Deffryn Ranch XC

Kelsey Cariveau won the girls 13-15 mountain bike race in Stagecoach on Saturday. Steamboat Velo hosted a race for local youth mountain bikers. (Courtesy photo)



After a successful first youth mountain bike race last fall, Steamboat Velo is putting on the second edition at Glas Deffryn Ranch on Saturday.

Steve and Pam Williams at Glas Deffryn are once again opening up their private trails above Stagecoach Reservoir for mountain bikers ages 7 to 16.

The event will raise funds for the area Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

“This course is absolutely perfect for riders between ages 7 to 16 looking to get a racing experience on a fun, safe and moderately challenging course” Race Director Corey Piscopo said in a news release. “At our first edition last fall some riders came out to ride it just for fun, while others pushed themselves to compete against their friends and teammates, and many appreciated hanging with the horses and cattle post race”

Courses range from 2.8 to 15.4 miles, making it friendly for such a wide age group of riders.

The event is capped at 100 participants. There is no same day registration, so interested riders can register at bikereg.com/steamboatspringsmtb .

Volunteers are also needed and can sign up by emailing corey@bikesteamboat.com .

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.