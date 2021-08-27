Steamboat tennis takes 2nd at Loveland tournament





LOVELAND — The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team earned second place at the Loveland tournament on Friday evening thanks to wins over Loveland, Poudre and Horizon High Schools.

No. 1 singles player Nash Whittington was 3 and 1, winning three times in straight sets and losing to Thompson Valley, which nearly swept the Sailors.

“They all did a super good job and worked really hard at what they did,” head coach Bill Conway said. “It was impressive to see them work that well as a team and cheer each other on.”

No. 3 singles player Beck Myklusch earned the only victory over Thompson Valley, defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Eli Ince and Caleb Groemmeck lost in a tiebreaker to Thompson Valley.

The No. 2 doubles pairing of Wiely Coulter and Kyle Saunders lost just once, winning their other three matches. The No. 1 pair of Xander Dalke and Liam Siefken faced tough opponents and ended the day with two wins and two losses.

Myklusch was almost 4-0. He won over Loveland, Thompson Valley and Horizon, but narrowly lost to his opponent from Poudre in a tiebreaker, 10-6.

Gabe Gray also ended the day 3 and 1 at the No. 2 singles position. His only loss was to Thompson Valley.

Steamboat 7, Loveland 0

Singles: 1. Nash Whittington win 6-3, 6-1. 2. Gabe Gray win 6-0, 6-0. 3. Beck Myklusch win 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Doubles: 1. Xander Dalke and Liam Siefken win 6-1, 6-2. 2. Wiely Coulter and Kyle Saunders win 6-2, 6-2. 3. Eli Ince and Caleb Groemmeck win 4-6, 6-5, 10-6. 4. Michael Lake and Fisher St. John win 6-1, 6-2.

Steamboat Springs 4, Poudre 3

Singles: 1. Whittington win 6-1, 6-2. 2. Gray win 6-4, 6-5. 3. Myklusch lose 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Doubles: 1. Dalke and Siefken win 6-4, 6-7, 13-11. 2. Coulter and Saunders win 6-1, 6-2. 3. Ince and Groemmeck lose 6-7, 6-4, 12-10. 4. Lake and St. John lose 6-1, 6-2.

Thompson Valley 6, Steamboat Springs 1

Singles: 1. Whittington lose 6-1, 6-4. 2. Gray lose. 3. Myklusch win 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Dalke and Siefken lose 6-1, 6-4. 2. Coulter and Saunders lose 6-1, 6-4. 3. Ince and Groemmeck lost 2-6, 6-1, 10-7. 4. Lake and St. John lose 6-1, 6-1.

Steamboat Springs 5, Horizon 2

Singles: 1. Whittington win 6-0, 6-2. 2. Gray win 6-1, 6-4. 3. Myklusch win 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Dalke and Siefken lose 5-6, 2-6. 2. Coulter and Saunders win 6-4, 5-6, 10-7. 3. Ince and Groemmeck win 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-7) 4. Lake and Fisher St. John lose 6-5, 6-2.

Steamboat Boys Tennis Schedule Aug. 19 - at Central Grand Junction Aug. 20-21 - at Fruita Monument Aug. 27 - at Loveland, 2nd Sept. 4 - at Basalt Sept. 9 - at Durango Sept. 10-11 - at Grand Junction Sept. 18 - vs. Rocky Mountain Sept. 25 - at Aspen Triangular Oct. 2 - vs. Kent Denver, Ponderosa

