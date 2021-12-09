Steamboat Springs wrestlers compete in Summit
BRECKENRIDGE — The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team traveled to Summit on Tuesday to take on Eagle Valley, as well as the host team in a triangular.
The Sailors lost a close dual to Eagle Valley 27-24 before falling 45-30 to Summit.
Kaleb Young had a great evening, winning both his matches. His first was a narrow 13-12 decision and his second a grueling three-round match decided by pin in 4 minutes, 52 seconds.
Finn Rodgers also earned two wins, the first via a 10-7 decision and the second by pin in 3:13. Sailor Cole Muhme went 1-1, falling in his match against an Eagle Valley opponent 5-3. Later, he won quickly over a Summit wrestler with a pin in 1:31.
Eagle Valley 27, Steamboat Springs 24
113: Kaleb Young, SS, dec. Logan Haffele, EV, 13-12
120: Logan Aoki, EV, fall Aslan Armstrong, SS, 1:47
126: Robert Cole Good, EV, Cole Muhme, SS, 5-3
145: Finn Rodgers, SS, dec. Brody Nielsen, EV, 10-7
195: William Geiman, EV, fall Eli Moon, SS, 3:08
Summit 45, Steamboat Springs 30
113: Kaleb Young, SS, fall Milton Roque, S, 4:52
120: Ethan Sicat, S, fall Aslan Armstrong, 1:06
126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Koby Miller, S, 1:31
132: PJ Trujillo, S, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 0:26
138: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Ronen Marsteller, S, 3:13
138: Aiden Collins, S, dec. Aiden George, SS, 9-2
145: Cam Fox, S, fall Caden Moore, SS, 1:45
