Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club volunteers, coaches work over weekend to prepare ski jumps (with video)
It would be a welcome sight if snow naturally fell on the ski jumps at Howelsen Hill, packed itself in and froze over evenly. But of course, that’s not how it works. Instead, dozens of volunteers spend hours of their weekends prepping the inruns of the ski jumps.
Crews at Howelsen Hill made snow at the very top of the HS75 Saturday and Sunday night, and volunteers worked Sunday and Monday morning to prepare the inruns for use.
First, they spread out the huge pile at the top of the jump down the inrun, which is the section of the jump in which athletes crouch and gain speed before launching into the air.
Plastic chutes help guide the snow from the top to the bottom of the inrun. At the top, volunteers shovel the snow into the chutes. At the bottom, others scoop the snow to where it’s needed. At the end of the two days, coaches used a wide bar to even out the snow, which then needs to freeze over and become a solid surface. Eventually, two straight paths will be carved into the snow, in which athletes will put their skis.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club volunteers, coaches work over weekend to prepare ski jumps (with video)
https://youtu.be/8biP9KjV1go