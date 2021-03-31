 Steamboat Springs soccer loses in OT to Summit | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Springs soccer loses in OT to Summit

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs freshman Charlie Reisman tries to beat Summit senior Ivan Guiterrez to the ball during a game at Gardner Field on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team lost in in overtime 2-1 against Summit at Gardner Field Wednesday night.

The Sailors struck first with a goal from freshman Charlie Reisman halfway through the first half.

Summit answered in the second half with a goal, forcing overtime.

With a few minutes left in the 10-minute golden goal over time period, the Sailors accidentally scored an own goal on a header, giving Summit the win.

Summit is now 1-4 and Steamboat drops to 3-3.

Steamboat boys soccer schedule

March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0

March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2

March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1

March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2

March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0

March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1

April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m.

March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

