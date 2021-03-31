Steamboat Springs soccer loses in OT to Summit

Steamboat Springs freshman Charlie Reisman tries to beat Summit senior Ivan Guiterrez to the ball during a game at Gardner Field on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs freshman Charlie Reisman tries to beat Summit senior Ivan Guiterrez to the ball during a game at Gardner Field on Wednesday evening. The Tigers won 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team lost in in overtime 2-1 against Summit at Gardner Field Wednesday night.

The Sailors struck first with a goal from freshman Charlie Reisman halfway through the first half.

Summit answered in the second half with a goal, forcing overtime.

With a few minutes left in the 10-minute golden goal over time period, the Sailors accidentally scored an own goal on a header, giving Summit the win.

Summit is now 1-4 and Steamboat drops to 3-3.

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1 April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m. March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

