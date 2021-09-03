Steamboat Springs football shutout at Moffat County

Steamboat Springs running back Brady Grove advances the ball during a game at Moffat County on Friday, Sept. 3.

Andy Bockelman/For Craig Daily Press

CRAIG — The Moffat County football team doesn’t need help scoring. Steamboat Springs provided plenty of support Friday night, allowing the Bulldogs to win 50-0 in Craig. The Sailors are now 1-1, while Moffat County moves to 2-0.

Thanks to wind-supported Bulldog punts, the Sailors got the ball behind their own 15 for the first few possessions. They weren’t able to advance the ball, so they punted away. With the wind coming right at the kicker, the ball always flew high, but never traveled forward, giving Moffat County excellent field position. Two or three plays later, the Bulldogs scored.

After one quarter of this, Moffat County led 21-0.

The teams switched sides and the Sailors forced a turnover on downs. With the ball on their own 15-yard line, but finally had the wind at their back. A poor snap sent Hamric dashing backwards and dropping on top of the ball in the end zone.

On their next drive, the Sailors had three plays that were nearly first-down catches. But each was just out of reach.

Down 29-0, the Sailors desperately needed a touchdown before halftime. Beck Vanderbosh intercepted the ball, and on the next play, Cade Gedeon caught a scoring pass from Jake Hamric. However, it was called back. The Sailors couldn’t repeat the feat and Moffat County got the ball back and scored again. The score was 36-0 at halftime.

In the first Bulldogs drive of the half, the Steamboat defense came to life. The Sailors brought senior quarterback Ryan Peck down, and tackled junior running back Evan Atkin in the backfield. The defense brought Peck down again on the next play, but drew a horse collar call and Moffat County marched 15 yards down the field. A Sailor’s offsides added another five yards to Moffat’s movement. On the next play, the Bulldogs scored to make it 43-0 and initiate a running clock.

Steamboat committed too many penalties, giving the Bulldogs easy yards and hurting the Sailors offense.

With the clock ticking in the second half, Moffat County sat their top players in Peck, Atkin, Logan and Ethan Hafey.

Against less experienced players, Steamboat tried to string together a drive, but couldn’t make anything happen with the running clock.

Moffat County 50, Steamboat Springs 0

MC 21 15 14 0 – 50

SS 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

MC — Ryan Peck touchdown, kick blocked

MC — Atkin 2 rush, Peck conversion, 7:20

MC — Atkin rush, kick good, 2:38

Second quarter

MC — safety, 11:29

MC — touchdown, 6:00

MC — touchdown, kick good, 1:24

Third quarter

MC — touchdown, kick good

MC — touchdown, kick good, 3:40 (50-0)

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, W 28-15 Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, L 50-0 Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, 7 p.m. Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, 7 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

