 Steamboat Springs Bantam A team headed to state as No. 1 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat Springs Bantam A team headed to state as No. 1

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs Bantam A boys hockey team are undefeated and ranked No. 1 going into the U14A hockey state championships on Thursday. The team is coached by Chris Paoli. Back Row: Heck Stephenson, Grant Sis, Assistant Coach Matt Kavanagh, Connor Elliott, Max Znamenacek, Lance Bessey, Tanner Hamilton, Keir Nykamp, Ty Norton, Head Coach Chris Paoli, Assistant Coach Craig Frithsen. Front Row: Cade Kavanagh, Angus Frithsen, Finley Baier, Nico Paoli, Landon Ripley, Ryan Schott. (Photo courtesy Sally Kavanagh)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Outdoors & Recreation
See more