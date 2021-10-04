 Steamboat Springs 8th-grade football team goes undefeated for second straight year | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Springs 8th-grade football team goes undefeated for second straight year

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs Middle School 8th-grade football team defeated Moffat County 28-8 on Saturday afternoon, capping off a 5-0 season. The Sailors won over East Grand 27-0, Craig 26-0, Rifle 26-0, Meeker 35-0 and Craig 28-8 to conclude its second straight undefeated season. The eight points allowed this weekend were the first scored against the Sailors in two years.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

