Steamboat soccer opens season with 3-0 win over Summit
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Summit on the road Thursday afternoon.
The Sailors netted a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second half.
Junior Joe Scoppa, sophomore Reece John and senior Devon John all scored in the victory. Sophomore Charlie Welch made 17 saves in goal.
The team next plays Saturday at Glenwood Springs.
