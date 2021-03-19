Steamboat soccer opens season with 3-0 win over Summit

Summit Tigers Alan Casillas (left) and Collin Doran defend against Steamboat Springs during the Tigers' 3-0 season-opening loss on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Summit on the road Thursday afternoon.

The Sailors netted a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second half.

Junior Joe Scoppa, sophomore Reece John and senior Devon John all scored in the victory. Sophomore Charlie Welch made 17 saves in goal.

The team next plays Saturday at Glenwood Springs.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.