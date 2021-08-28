Steamboat soccer goes 2-0 at Arapahoe Tournament

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team won 3-1 over Peak to Peak on Friday and 1-0 over Littleton on Saturday to go 2-0 at the Arapahoe Tournament. (Courtesy of Andrew Miller)



The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team traveled to the Arapahoe Tournament where they took on Peak to Peak on Friday evening.

Steamboat scored two goals in the second half en route to a 3-1 win.

Senior Oliver Cardillo got the offense going with a goal in the first half off an assist from sophomore Gerardo Mendoza Gurrola. Later in the half, sophomore Charlie Reisman netted a free kick for the 2-0 advantage.

In the second half, Peak to Peak scored, but a goal from Olin Webster pushed the score to 3-1. Charlie Welch was in net for the Sailors.

On Saturday, Steamboat won 1-0 over Littleton. Freshman Jeffrey Sturges had the lone goal and goalkeeper Laiken Roth earned the shutout.

“Defense was particularly strong, guys like Reece John, Liam Catterson, Joe Scoppa in the back really held strong all weekend for us,” said assistant coach Andrew Miller. “They were super strong and really locked down. our goaltending was out of this world.”

The team next plays Thursday at Rifle.

Friday, Aug. 27

Steamboat Springs 3, Peak to Peak 1

SS 2 1 – 3

PP 0 1 -1

Saturday, Aug. 28

Steamboat Springs 1, Littleton 0

SS 1 0 – 1

L 0 0 – 0

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - at Rifle, 6 p.m. Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, 11 a.m. Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 - at Aspen, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 16 - at Glenwood Springs, 11 a.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

