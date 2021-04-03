Steamboat soccer falls to Battle Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs soccer team lost 6-0 on the road Saturday against Battle Mountain. It’s the team’s third loss in a row, bringing its record to 3-4.
The Sailors went down 2-0 in the first half and allowed another four goals in the second half.
The team next plays at home on Tuesday night against the Huskies.
March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0
March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2
March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1
March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2
March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1
April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0
March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
