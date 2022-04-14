Steamboat snowboarders compete at Copper to close season

From left to right, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders Kursey Szucs, Caden McHaffie, Bode Wellstone, Cooper Malia, Ava Lilly and Thomas Halberg at the top of the Boardercross venue on April 5 at Copper Mountain.

Maddy Schaffrick/Courtesy photo

Six Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders won events at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain last week.

More than 30 athletes from the SSWSC traveled to nationals after qualifying through regional events all winter.

Cooper Malia won the boys 11-12 boardercross race, while teammate Gigi Boyd won girls boardercross in the 13-14 division. In the girls 9-10 division, Steamboat’s Aimee Wild was the victor.

Adam Lilly won the halfpipe among boys 7 to 8 years old and Rocke Weinberg won the halfpipe event in the girls 11-12 division.

SSWSC alum and Olympian Cody Winters also won an event, taking first in the men’s open class giant slalom race.

Other top finishes include Boyd and Malia finishing second in slalom, and Daichi Shimizu and Boyd taking second in giant slalom. Additionally, Aaron Wild finished second in halfpipe in the boys 11-12 division, and Lilly earned second in boys 7-8 slopestyle. Weinberg was second in girls 11-12 slopestyle.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders Indy Lightner, left, Cooper Malia, center, and Thomas Halberg at the top of the Slalom venue on April 4 at Copper Mountain.

Maddy Schaffrick/Courtesy photo

Boardercross

Open Class Men: 3. Cody Winters. 9. Ben Carpenter. 11. Walker Overstake. 13. Will Martin.

Menehune Girls (11-12): 5. Ava Lilly.

Menehune Boys (11-12): 1. Cooper Malia. 10. Bode Wellstone. 17. Kursey Szucs. 35. Caden McHaffie. 50. Thomas Halberg.

Breaker Girls (13-14): 1. Gigi Boyd. 8. Ava Halberg.

Grommet Girls (9-10): 1. Aimee Wild.

Ruggie Boys (7-8): 3. Adam Lilly.

Slalom

Breaker Girls (13-14): 2.Gigi Boyd. 10. Ava Halberg.

Menehune Boys (11-12): 2. Cooper Malia. 7. Indy Lightner. 9. Thomas Halberg.

Open Class Women: 12. Cecelia Jones.

Open Class Men: 2. Cody Winters. 3. Steven Maccutcheon. 4. Tate DePaepe. 6. Daichi Shimizu. 8. Michael Smith. 9. Walker Overstake.

Grommet Boys (9-10): 17. Isaac Weinberg.

Youth Men (15-16): 8. Braden Duty.

Giant Slalom

Menehune Boys (11-12): 3. Cooper Malia. 6. Indy Lightner. 8. Thomas Halberg.

Open Class Women: 9. Kelsi Stephenson. 12. Cecelia Jones. 14. Cannon Diradour.

Open Class Men: 1. Cody Winters. 2. Daichi Shimizu. 4. Steven Maccutcheon. 8. Tate DePaepe. 15. Ben Carpenter. 16. Michael Smith. 23. Walker Overstake.

Grommet Boys (9-10): 23. Isaac Weinberg.

Youth Men (15-16): 4. Braden Duty.

Breaker Girls (13-14): 2. Gigi Boyd. 12. Ava Halberg.

Halfpipe

Ruggie Boys (7-8): 1. Adam Lilly.

Grommet Girls (9-10): 3. Aimee Wild.

Breaker Girls (13-14): 3. Izzy Hamric. 9. Ava Halberg.

Breaker Boys (13-14): 6. Reed Van Ness. 28. Samuel Erland.

Menehune Girls (11-12): 1. Rocke Weinberg. 6. Ava Lilly.

Menehune Boys (11-12): 2. Aaron Wild. 27. Thomas Halberg.

Slopestyle

Breaker Boys (13-14): 11. Reed Van Ness.

Ruggie Boys (7-8): 2. Adam Lilly.

Grommet Girls (9-10): 6. Aimee Wild.

Menehune Girls (11-12): 2. Rocke Weinberg. 5. Ava Lilly.

Menehune Boys (11-12): 6. Aaron Wild. 32. Bode Wellstone.

Open Class Men: 13. Jesse Hamric.

Rail Jam

Girls 11-14: 7. Rocke Weinberg.

Boys 11-14: 12. Reed Van Ness.

