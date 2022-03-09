Steamboat skiers excel at Junior World Championships

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Alexa Brabec won the U20 girls division in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Last weekend, Steamboat Springs athletes competed in the Junior World Championships in Zakopane, Poland, and earned high finishes.

Niklas Malacinski was the top finisher among all American athletes, taking seventh in the men’s Nordic combined normal hill competition. He jumped to 15th, putting him just over a minute behind the leader for the race.

He had the 12th-fastest race, passing many people to cross the line in seventh.

In the same event, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Gunnar Gilbertson finished 31st.

In the women’s Nordic combined normal hill, Steamboat’s Alex Brabec was just shy of a top-10 finish, taking 12th. She jumped to 17th place and had the 11th-fastest race, passing people to take 12th overall.

Fellow Steamboat skier and U.S. National team teammate Tess Arnone finished 21st overall.

Those three, Malacinski, Brabec and Arnone, teamed up with Caleb Zuckerman in the mixed team event in which the United States finished seventh of nine teams.

Malacinski and Zuckerman combined with Tate Frantz and Steamboat’s Gilbertson in the men’s team event.

In ski jumping, the women were led by Josie Johnson and Paige Jones, who finished 20th and 21st. Steamboat skier Annika Belshaw took 27th with jumps of 75 and 77.5 meters.

Those three and Brabec made up the American women’s ski jumping team in the team event, finishing sixth.

Steamboat skier Erik Belshaw had the best finish among American men in the normal hill event, taking 18th with jumps of 97 and 92.5 meters.

Erik participated in the team event with Stewart Gundry, Maxim Glyvka and Logan Gundry to finish 12th.

Annika and Erik Belshaw paired up with Jones and Gundry in the mixed team event and finished 10th of 12 teams.

