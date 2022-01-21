Steamboat-raised Alpine snowboarder Winters named to Olympic snowboarding team

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine Snowboarder Cody Winters took second in parallel slalom at the Junior World Championships. The podium finish marked a strong start to his first World Cup-focused season. (Courtesy/ Cody Winters)



Cody Winters of Steamboat Springs was named to the U.S. Olympic snowboard team Friday evening, adding to a growing list of 2022 Olympians with ties to the Yampa Valley.

This will be Winters’s Olympic debut. Winters, 21, is an Alpine snowboarder and will compete in parallel giant slalom in Beijing, the only Alpine snowboarding event. Winters is stronger in slalom, but has made huge improvements in his giant slalom results.

He has finished as high as 27th in parallel giant slalom in a World Cup competition this winter. Meanwhile, in slalom, he’s finished as high as 10th.

With the addition of the young snowboarder, there are seven athletes with Steamboat ties competing for Team USA at the Olympics. Winters is the 100th Olympian to come out of Steamboat Springs.

He’s also one of three snowboarders competing in Beijing as well as halfpipe snowboarder Taylor Gold and snowboard cross competitor Mick Dierdorff.

2022 Team USA members with ties to Steamboat Springs Cody Winters – Alpine snowboard Mick Dierdorff – snowboard cross Jasper Good – Nordic combined Olivia Giaccio – moguls Taylor Fletcher – Nordic combined Taylor Gold – halfpipe snowboard Jaelin Kauf – moguls

