Steamboat-raised Alpine snowboarder Winters named to Olympic snowboarding team
Cody Winters of Steamboat Springs was named to the U.S. Olympic snowboard team Friday evening, adding to a growing list of 2022 Olympians with ties to the Yampa Valley.
This will be Winters’s Olympic debut. Winters, 21, is an Alpine snowboarder and will compete in parallel giant slalom in Beijing, the only Alpine snowboarding event. Winters is stronger in slalom, but has made huge improvements in his giant slalom results.
He has finished as high as 27th in parallel giant slalom in a World Cup competition this winter. Meanwhile, in slalom, he’s finished as high as 10th.
With the addition of the young snowboarder, there are seven athletes with Steamboat ties competing for Team USA at the Olympics. Winters is the 100th Olympian to come out of Steamboat Springs.
He’s also one of three snowboarders competing in Beijing as well as halfpipe snowboarder Taylor Gold and snowboard cross competitor Mick Dierdorff.
Cody Winters – Alpine snowboard
Mick Dierdorff – snowboard cross
Jasper Good – Nordic combined
Olivia Giaccio – moguls
Taylor Fletcher – Nordic combined
Taylor Gold – halfpipe snowboard
Jaelin Kauf – moguls
