Steamboat Pilot & Today earns media excellence award
The Steamboat Pilot & Today was selected as the 2021 United States Tennis Association Colorado Dorothy Mauk Media Excellence Award winner. The award recognizes reporting that promotes tennis in Colorado.
The award is named after Dorothy Mauk, who joined the Denver Post in 1966, becoming what many believe to be the first female sports reporter working for a major metropolitan newspaper.
