Steamboat mountain bike team wins at regionals, qualifies 14 for state

Steamboat Springs mountain biker Colvin Vickles competes in the junior varsity race at the Colorado High School Mountain Biking North Regional Championships in Granby on Saturday.

Sasha Nations/Courtesy photo

GRANBY — The Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team just keeps winning. At the first two races this fall, Steamboat was the top team in the Division II standings. Last weekend, the team of nearly 30 young men and women competed at the North Regional Championships in Granby Ranch and you guessed it, they won.

Head coach Blair Seymour said the regional title wasn’t surprising.

“We kind of expected it since we had been winning Division II at every race so far,” Seymour said.

The win didn’t come without its challenges, though. The weather on Saturday in Grand County was tough. The day started with somewhat wintry weather but evolved into a full on fall blizzard, complete with sideways graupel. The event decided to cut the varsity race, the last of the day, from three laps, to two. Riders didn’t know of this decision when they embarked onto the course. They were pulled from the course after two laps. So, anyone who was saving up energy for the last lap, probably didn’t perform their best.

Steamboat cyclists Caleb Haack and Thomas Cooper were giving it their all, though, and did great in two laps. Haack finished fourth and Cooper finished shortly after in 13th. Both qualified for state at the varsity level.

High school mountain biking is divided into four tiers: varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshman. Age, as well as pace, determines which tier an athlete competes at. Qualifying for state is specific to each tier, so freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity members all qualify, as opposed to just varsity.

Aidan Haack won the junior varsity race by about a minute. To say he left the rest of the pack in his dust would be incorrect, since his dust would have settled by the time they came around.

“Aidan had a phenomenal race because he finished like a minute ahead of anyone,” Seymour said. “Which is pretty impressive.”

The Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team finished first at the North Regional on Saturday and qualified 14 cyclists to state.

Blair Seymour/Courtesy photo

Curtis Zanni finished second in the junior varsity race and Colvin Vickles took 43rd. Both are heading to state in Durango on Oct. 23 and 24.

In the sophomore race, Primo Famiglietti was second, utilizing the hill skills that Steamboat cyclists excel at. He will join Kyan Strong, Jace Rabesa and Michael Sullivan at state.

“This was a great race for Primo because he’s a really strong climber,” Seymour said.

Caroline Landers led the young women from Steamboat, taking ninth in the junior varsity race. Teammate Aidan Kerrigan was 17th and Madeline Rochon earned 28th. Sophomore racer Liz Lipscomb took fourth and Jesse Weaver was third in the freshman race. All five ladies qualified for state.

The state championships take place over two days with freshman and junior varsity races taking place one day and sophomore and varsity the next day.

Steamboat will be facing teams from multiple regions, so a Division II victory isn’t guaranteed, but is still a goal.

Platte Regionals at Granby Ranch

Team standings

1. Steamboat Springs 4856. 2. Monarch 4374. 3. Middle Park 4122. 4. East 4095. 5. Centaurus 3717.

Boys results

Varsity: 4. Caleb Haack 49:34.55.13. Thomas Cooper 53:33.31.

Junior Varsity: 1. Aidan Haack 51:12.49. 2. Curtis Zanni 53:34.98. 43. Colvin Vickles 1:04.46.96. 44. Grant Linford 1:05.02.61. 56. Max Hamilton 1:08.38.99. 94. Colten Casavecchia 1:56.35.96.

Sophomore: 2. Primo Famiglietti 55:40.67. 12. Kyan Strong 59:17.28. 27. Jace Rabesa 1:06.11.71.

Freshman: 28. Wrigley Neeley 1:06.23.1. 34. Michael Sullivan 1:07.46.74. 50. Dietze Gibson 1:13.21.55. 52. Ian Mclarney 1:14.31.95. 67. Xavier Knott 1:20.48.1.

Girl results

Junior Varsity: 9. Caroline Landers 1:16.25.26. 17. Aidan Kerrigan 1:22.15.18. 28. Madeline Rochon 1:41.38.3.

Sophomore: 4. Liz Lipscomb 1:17.13.72.

Freshman: 3. Jesse Weaver 1:13.30.44.

