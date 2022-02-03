Steamboat moguls skiers Kauf, Giaccio advance to finals

Jaelin Kauf finished fifth, just shy of a medal at the 2018 Olympics. At the 2022 Olympics, she and fellow Steamboat athelte Olivia Giaccio qualified for the first final, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 a.m. MST

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio both finished in the top 5 in the women’s freestyle moguls qualifiers Thursday, Feb. 3. They will advance to the finals on Sunday, Feb. 6.

In her Olympic debut, Giaccio jumped into first place.

“Thank you everyone at home,” Giaccio said on the NBC broadcast after hearing her score. “It’s such an honor to be here. Love you guys.”

Giaccio sat in first until Kauf’s run. Kauf was not only fluid in her form and tricks, but fast. She held the lead for bit until Australia’s Jakara Anthony took over. Kauf and Giaccio were bumped down to third and fourth after French skier Perrine Laffont earned second.

U.S. teammate Hannah Soar also advanced to the finals with a seventh-place finish. The top 10 advanced. The rest will compete in a second qualifier ahead of the finals.

Vail’s Kai Owens didn’t compete in the first qualifier since she suffered a fall during training on Tuesday that gave her a black eye. She plans to make her Olympic debut in the second qualifier on Sunday, at 3 a.m. MST. The top 10 advance from that using their best score from qualification one or two.

The first finals round, which will have 20 athletes, will begin at 4:30 a.m. MST. The field will be narrowed down ahead of the second finals at 5:05 a.m. then the big finals will be at 5:40 a.m.

In 2018, Kauf missed out on the big finals when she finished fifth. She and Giaccio are both medal contenders.

