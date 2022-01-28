Steamboat hockey teams drop two straight

Sailors junior Andrew Kempers falls into the net upon scoring his third goal of the game during the Steamboat Springs hockey team home opener against Mullen on Jan. 8 at Howelsen Ice Arena.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team lost two straight games this week, first a 4-1 loss at Glenwood Springs, followed by a 3-1 loss to Resurrection Christian.

Steamboat is the better team compared to Glenwood, as the Sailors defeated them 3-0 earlier this season. But penalties got the better of the Sailors who had to kill off 30 minutes in the box, racked up through 11 infractions.

Heck Stephensen scored on a pass from Giovanni Demussis to take a 1-0 lead in the first, but Glenwood scored two each in the second and third. Three of the four goals came on power plays.

Steamboat cleaned up its act against 5A team Resurrection Christian, committing five penalties and spending 10 minutes in the box.

The Sailors put up 33 shots compared to the Cougars’ 22, but Resurrection Christian found net more often for the win.

Steamboat played Colorado Academy on Friday, Jan. 28.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Glenwood Springs 4, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 1 0 0 – 1

GS 0 2 2 – 4

First period

SS – Heck Stephensen (Giovanni Demussis), 11:05

Second period

GS – Ross Barlow (Aiden Senn), PP, 4:11

GS – Kaleb Holm (Barlow), PP, 4:59

Third period

GS – Holm (Senn), PP, 1:53

GS – Barlow, 15:29

Thursday, Jan. 27

Resurrection Christian 3, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 0 0 1 – 1

GS 0 1 2 – 3

First period

No scoring.

Second period

RC – Wyatt Bolling, 1:56

Third period

RC – Josh Rudrow (Alexander Paul), 5:50

SS – Max Kenney (Andrew Kempers), SH, 8:39

RC – Jack Naber (Camden Martin), 9:52

