Steamboat Hockey Classic holds celebrity charity hockey game Saturday

This weekend the seventh annual Steamboat Hockey Classic is bringing NHL and NWHL players to Steamboat Springs for a celebrity charity hockey game.

The likes of Curtis McElhinney, Eddie Lack and Jose Charbonneau will be in attendance, combining forces with local coaches and hockey players to take part in a game Saturday night at Howelsen Ice Arena.

Additionally, some big names among the National Women’s Hockey League will be there including Dani Rylan, who founded the league. Also attending will be Olympic silver medalist Erika Lawler and Hayley Moore, the president of the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League and the vice president of hockey operations of the American Hockey League.

The game begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, but the festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a tailgate and meet and greet.

The weekend began Thursday with a youth hockey camp taught by some of the former pros. Friday, there will be a charity golf tournament at Haymaker. The Steamboat Hockey Classic also partnered with the Free Summer Concert Series to provide a VIP experience.

For a full schedule of events, visit SteamboatHockeyClassic.com/schedule .

Proceeds will go to benefit the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association.

