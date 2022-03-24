Steamboat grad breaks Pepperdine track record

Steamboat Springs Thomas Lewer competes in the 400-meter dash at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Thomas Lewer, a 2021 Steamboat Springs High School graduate, broke the Pepperdine University 400-meter hurdle record earlier this month.

Lewer ran the event for the first time ever and finished with a time of 58.88, a whole 0.78 seconds faster than the previous school record, set in 2019.

Additionally, Lewer and teammates Jakob Knox, Jaad Abduljawad and William Watkins competed in the sprint medley for the first time in program history. Their time of 1:37.33 earned them fourth and a school record.

Pepperdine track and field is a Division I NCAA program.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.