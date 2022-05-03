Steamboat golfer wins Craig tournament, regionals up next

Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team member Kaitlyn Grommeck won the golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig, on Monday, May 2.

CRAIG — Kaitlyn Grommeck is just a freshman, but she’s already become one of the most competitive golfers on the Western Slope. The Steamboat Springs High School girls golfer won her second straight event at Yampa Valley Golf Course on Monday, May 2, with a 79 on the day.

The Sailor was hitting par through nine holes, then over the next nine, had a few errors including some short approach shots and a few missed putts.

“I just had a lot of three putts,” Grommeck said. “I’d like to keep my focus longer. I was kind of losing focus. And to work on my putts.”

Grommeck said she has been playing less golf than she expected, due to weather canceling events, but still feels good about her game.

Two other Sailors played in the varsity tournament alongside Grommeck, junior Molly Allsberry and sophomore Catherine Larock. Larock finished the day with a 119, good for ninth in the smaller event. Allsberry was 12th with a 125.

After recent snows, Allsberry was happy to spend time on grass with spring-like weather. Her day wasn’t flawless, but she was still content with how it ended.

Head coach Shannon Hanley said Allsberry, Grommeck and Larock will represent the Sailors at regionals on May 23 at Cobble Creek in Montrose.

Between now and then, Allsberry has a few things she hopes to work on.

“I want to improve on putting,” she said. “We can’t really do that indoors.”

Tom Taylor at Steamboat Golf Club allows the girls to practice at the course, so hopefully in the next couple weeks, the weather allows them to spend more time on grass.

Ultimately, Allsberry’s goal is to go to regionals and have fun, since it’ll be her first time at a playoff tournament. Grommeck also wants to enjoy the round of golf, but holds expectations as well.

“I want to try to get top three maybe,” Grommeck said.

A score in the high 70s should not only get her a decent finish at regionals, but it would likely place her in the top 10 at state should she qualify. Each regional tournament qualifies two full teams and 13 individuals not on those qualifying teams.

The Colorado High School Activities Association 4A state golf championships will take place Tuesday, May 31, at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction.

The rest of the team essentially wrapped up their season in Craig, playing in a scramble-style tournament which allowed them to help each other lineup shots, talk about each shot and give each other pointers.

The scramble allows the Sailors to play in a less competitive environment, but Hanley spends just as much time checking in on them throughout the day to provide tips and encouragement.

With such a young team and so many of them seeming to enjoy it, the future bodes well for the Sailors girls team.

